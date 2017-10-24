Star Bharat’s latest offering Kaal Bhairav Rahsya is based in the fictitious village of Siddhpur.

It will narrate the engrossing and gripping tale of an ancient temple which has a mysterious story behind it. Apart from having popular names like Rahul Sharma, Iqbal Khan, the show also features the very beautiful and flamboyant

Chhavi Pandey playing the lead in the show.

Chhavi will be seen essaying the role of Namrata who is an educated daughter of the village Zamindar. She plays the role of a girl who is young and always stands for the truth.

Talking to Chhavi about her role she shares, “I play the character of Namrata, a young girl who has come back to her village Sidhpur after studying and working in US. She is the daughter of village Zamindar but is in stark contrast to him. Namrata is computer savvy and is doing a very admirable job of educating the kids of village so that they can make a bright future for themselves and their village. Being educated in the US, she does not believe in the tales surrounding the

mandir but challenges them and is respectful towards everyone’s beliefs. The viewers will also see a love story between Rahul and Namrata in the show.”



