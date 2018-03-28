I hope that my real-life partner writes love letters to me, says Ashi Singh

Mumbai: Love in 90’s era blossomed in a different way compared to the current times. The technological advancement didn’t exist earlier to help people stay connected all the time. Social media didn’t exist and mobile phones were still to make an entry in our lives. Earlier, people would spend quality time with their partners and plan outings and picnics. One of the most romantic aspects of the this era were the hand-written love letters shared by partners. One would wait for weeks for them to be delivered as they described their feelings and heartache of being away from other.

In the recent track of Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Sameer moves to Delhi to stay with his relatives after his Nanaji’s demise and the only way to connect with Naina is through letters and telephone. Despite playing a 90’s girl, Ashi Singh had concerns about genuinely portraying love stories of the 90’s. However, after being an integral part of the show, her outlook towards the nuances of yesteryear love stories has changed. She has been receiving many hand-written letters from her fans appreciating her performance on the show. And, Ashi, being a romantic at heart, hopes that she gets written love notes from her partner too whenever she falls in love.

When contacted Ashi Singh confirms, “Ashi and Naina are two different personalities. Earlier, the concept of love during the 90s seemed unreal to me. Soon, audiences started appreciating the concept and our acting as well. I have received numerous hand-written letters from my fans and I treasure each and every one of them. I will never part with a single letter! Some of them have even made sketches of my look in the show which is unbelievably sweet. In the current track, Sameer moves away to Delhi and the only way for both of them to stay in touch is over the telephone and through letters. Hand-written letters are the best as it allows us to know the thoughts of the person and his feelings. I really hope that in the future my real-life partner also writes love letters for me and that truly, will be one of the sweetest things ever!”