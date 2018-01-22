Home > Tv > Tv News
I learnt how films work while shooting for Phir Se: Jennifer Winget

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2018 06:02 PM

Mumbai, January 22, 2018:After winning hearts as Maya in Sony TV’s romantic thriller Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget is soon to make a comeback on television with her new project.

Jennifer will be seen in Colors’ upcoming drama 'Bepannah.'

Before her new show goes on-air, the actress has got some happy news to share. Yes, Jennifer’s long awaited movie Phir Se finally got released.

The movie was released couple of days back on the popular digital platform Netflix.

Phir Se, starring Jennifer Winget and Kunal Kohli, is Winget's first time in the world of movies while Kunal Kohil is making his acting debut after a successful stint as a director in the film fraternity.

(Also Read: Mallika Nayak joins Colors’ Bepannah

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Jennifer, she said, “It is my first film and I had a great time shooting for it in the year 2013. Kunal and the entire team made it all so easy and I learnt how films work too. It was an enjoyable experience. The response was overwhelming when the first trailer was released few years ago. Between then and now, is a long time but I hope that after watching the whole film, everyone enjoys it too.”  

“A lot of love and hard work went into the making of this film and the delay disheartened us all. It was a surprise that came out of the blue,” Jennifer added.

Good luck Jennifer!

