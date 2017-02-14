I left Y.A.R.O. ka Tashan as I was unhappy with my role – Mahira Sharma

Actor Mahira Sharma who essayed the lead role in SAB TV’s Y.A.R.O. ka Tashan garnered a lot of fan following in short time!! But now, the fact remains that the actress has opted out of the show, owing to creative issues.

For Mahira, this was her first lead role after being part of shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yum Hai Hum, Twist Wala Love in cameo roles.

Says Mahira, “My character in Y.A.R.O. was very good, and I loved enacting the role. The show was very much youth-oriented and I played a modern girl. However, somewhere down the line, I was not happy with my character. Hence I opted out of it.”

Talking about her fans’ reactions, Mahira tells us, “I have got a lot of appreciation for my role. My fans still think I will return. So this is for them, that I have left the show and will soon be back with something good.”

On her future plans, the actress avers, “I am open to all kinds of genres. My stint in the SAB TV show has taught me a lot. I am more reformed as an actor now. I believe that something good will come my way.”

Best of luck, Mahira!!