I live, sleep, and eat cricket: Kunwar Amar

MUMBAI: 1. Actors Cricket Bash is the newest cricket league. How do you feel being a part of it?

I feel very good to be associated with ACB. It is the only kind of league where all the actors are going to come and play real cricket with the real kit and a real ball. It's not like any other form which is for entertainment. So all the actors are very passionate about cricket, and they are not coming for any kind of TV show or anything. They're coming to play real cricket. So that's the most wonderful thing about it, because it brings a very healthy competitive feel. I am very happy about it, and yes, I'm hoping this will be a great tournament.



2. ACB will only have men as cricket players, so will the competitive streak be more?



It's not about male or female or anything like that. It’s just that if a female player is playing cricket with a man, it becomes really difficult to judge and little difficult to play. You don't know how you need to treat the person, because obviously, physically, even in international cricket, the distance of the boundary and everything is different for guys and girls. If both play together, then it becomes very unfair for one. They cannot play with that kind of speed. So, I think it's a good thing that we are playing the game in its original format.



3. What do you think of cricket which is religion in India



Just like every other Indian, I also wanted to be a cricketer. It is my favourite sport, and I follow it like a religion. I'm a crazy cricket fan and a lover. I live, sleep, and eat cricket wherever possible.



4. Which is your favourite: test, one-day, or T20 matches?



All formats have so many special moments. Recently, India went to South Africa and Australia and won and came back, achieving victory after decades. These were very special moments for me and very special matches for the entire nation. Even in the T20, when India won the World Cup for the very first time, for me, it was the most memorable match, because it was against Pakistan and because it went on until the last ball. It was a very nerve-racking match. Everyone was very afraid about what's going to happen. Also, Dhoni was experimenting with a new bowler, so everything was a risk. And of course it was memorable when India won the World Cup in 2011. Nothing can beat that for me.



5. This year, the Cricket World Cup is also happening. What are the chances of India this time?



I think the chances are pretty bright, but this time I definitely feel that the competition is going to be tougher, because all the teams are going to come really well prepared. India's chances are pretty bright, because we have an amazing team and players and everyone is in form. Last year, we missed it, but this year, we are going to get it again.



6. How you are preparing for ACB?



I've been preparing for it quite seriously. I've been watching a couple of videos as well to learn how to swing the ball, how to surprise the batsman, and how to play well as a batsman. So, I've been preparing a lot physically and mentally both.



7. Who is your favourite cricketer and why?



My favourite cricketer, and I am very blunt about it, is MS Dhoni. The reason is that he's a brilliant captain. He's an amazing player and an amazing human being. I think the Indian cricket revolution started because of him. The Indian cricket scenario changed because of him. Today, we have a separate team for T20, a separate team for one-day international, and a separate team for test matches. He has so much talent, and has given opportunities to all the youngsters, making sure they perform their best. These are the things that Dhoni has contributed to the Indian team, so I'm a huge fan of his.

8. How is it to play cricket with the original cricket guard. What is unique about ACB?

Well, it’s the best feeling as a batsman and as a bowler to play the game in its real form. I am so happy that ACB is happening. For me, it’s like reliving the childhood dream of mine of becoming a cricketer. Playing among all the people who are serious about the game makes it even better, I have a very positive feeling about ACB. It is going to be amazing, and every match is going to be full of entertainment and healthy competition. I really want to thank Dilip for making it possible.

9. What are your expectations from ACB?



My expectation is that I want to see some amazing cricket happening. There is tough competition in ACB, and it’s a healthy platform for a real game of cricket. And yes, we are looking forward to definitely winning the league, just like any other team.