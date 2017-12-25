I look forward to playing negative roles: Hiten Meghrajani

Seen in shows such as Love By Chance (Bindass), Fear Files (Zee TV) and many other episodic shows, Hiten Meghrajani was last seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films).

Hiten has been doing well in the episodic space and is enjoying playing a variety of cameo roles, however, he wants to explore the television space more and experiment with characters as well.

He says, “I did an interesting role in Ishqbaaaz but for now, I am taking up episodic shows and ads as I have a project which is underway. I cannot give out any information about it as I am under contract. I mostly get offered roles with positive shades. I’d like more of these coming my way along with some negative roles too. In fact, I have never played a negative role in my episodic stints too!”

Good luck Hiten!