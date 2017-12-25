Hot Downloads

Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I look forward to playing negative roles: Hiten Meghrajani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2017 05:00 PM

Seen in shows such as Love By Chance (Bindass), Fear Files (Zee TV) and many other episodic shows, Hiten Meghrajani was last seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films).

Hiten has been doing well in the episodic space and is enjoying playing a variety of cameo roles, however, he wants to explore the television space more and experiment with characters as well.

He says, “I did an interesting role in Ishqbaaaz but for now, I am taking up episodic shows and ads as I have a project which is underway. I cannot give out any information about it as I am under contract. I mostly get offered roles with positive shades. I’d like more of these coming my way along with some negative roles too. In fact, I have never played a negative role in my episodic stints too!”

Good luck Hiten!





Tags > Hiten Meghrajani, negative roles, Love By Chance, Bindass, Fear Files, Zee TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top