I love experimenting with roles: Aishwarya Khare

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Khare, who plays Bulbul on the show Saam Daam Dand Bhed, says she enjoys experimenting with roles.



Aishwarya had earlier dressed up like a 60-year-old woman on the Star Bharat show and now, she will be seen changing her appearance to look like a Sikh man.



"I always love experimenting with roles. This time to be disguised as a Sardarji, was a fun as well as a challenging task. The turban that I had to wear was heavy and with my long hair, wearing it all day was tedious," Aishwarya said in a statement.

