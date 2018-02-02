I love Jennifer Winget: Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer from Kundali Bhagya

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: We sure are in awe of Abhishek Kapur’s smile and he sure is more than just a pretty face. Charming us with his acting chops in the TRP topper show, Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) on Zee TV, the man has turned into an eye candy for a lot of young girls.

He may have a girl to give his heart to in his reel life but in real life, Abhishek is very much single. It has been six long years that he has hasn’t dated anyone.

Abhishek said, “My last relationship lasted for three years and another one for a year. Both the girls I dated were non-actors from Delhi. I have been single not only by choice but also because I haven’t found my kind of girl. I am not bored but honestly, I miss being a boyfriend and having an emotional relationship. “

Talking about one actress whom he finds attractive, the lad averred, “I love Jennifer Winget! She is really, really beautiful!”

The lad is single and definitely ready to mingle as he further added that he appreciates people who are self-made and if he comes across any woman who possesses this quality and is family oriented, he would take a dive.

Abhishek said, “I am a very fun loving, hardworking, caring, naughty and an honest person. I would like to focus on work for now and I wish destiny has a lot of good things in store for me professionally and personally. “

“Kundali Bhagya is doing great and people are loving my character, Sameer Luthra as well. But digital media is rocking its way up and with so many applaud worthy web originals being launched, I would love being a part of it. Infact, I wouldn’t have reservations in performing bold scenes too if the script demands provided I get a to enact a strong character in the digital space.”

Keep up the good work, Abhishek. And we hope to see you in a beautiful relationship soon!