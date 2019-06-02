I love MS Dhoni's passion for and commitment to cricket: Rohit Purohit

Handsome hunk Rohit Purohit will be seen as a part of Actors Cricket Bash. In a candid chat, Rohit spoke at length about the sport and his expectations from the tournament.

Actors Cricket Bash is the newest cricket league. How do you feel being a part of it as it is original cricket played with the actual cricket kit?

I am really very excited, and I am really looking forward to playing the matches.



ACB will only have men as cricket players, so will the competitive streak be higher?

It is. We have already started playing, and the competition is really very professional. We are actually playing with the real season ball, and it is very challenging compared to BCL, where girls also played with the soft ball. Here in ACL, it’s an actual leather ball.



What do you think of cricket in India

Cricket is already a religion in India. With the World Cup coming up, people have become more interested in playing and watching cricket. Although our national game is hockey, people consider cricket above hockey, and they really enjoy a lot. The other reason is that many cricketers who play for IPL and World Cup have now become role models for people, and people are excited to watch them play.

Which is your favorite: test, one-day, or T20 matches?

I prefer T20 matches.

This year, what are the chances of India at the Cricket World Cup?

India has high chances, as the team is very strong also this time. I see that the England team is also strong.



How you are preparing for ACB?

Well, preparations have gone well, and I am always prepared for playing cricket.



Who is your favorite cricketer and why?

Well, obviously, MS Dhoni, I like his passion for and commitment to playing cricket.

What are your expectations from Actors Cricket Bash?

Well, there have already been 2 matches and everyone is enjoying ACB a lot. We are playing with the season ball, and that has taken ACB to the next level. Everyone is really doing their best.