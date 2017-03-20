I love, respect Sunil Grover: Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma on Monday refuted reports of any fight with his co-actor Sunil Grover.

Kapil said that for the first time in five years he has shouted at Sunil , adding that he loves, respects and treats him as "an elder brother".

It was reported that during a flight from Australia to Mumbai, Kapil had physically assaulted Sunil, known for essaying the role of Mashoor Gulati, a doctor, in "The Kapil Sharma Show".

The comedian on Monday took to Facebook to deny all rumours.

"Was celebrating my best time and suddenly I heard a news about me and Sunil paji fighting," Kapil said in a post.

"First of all see where it is coming from. What are the intentions behind this? If I fought with him in the flight then who saw it and informed you. Is he trustworthy? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff," Kapil posted on his Facebook page.

The funnyman said that he and Sunil eat and travel together.

"I meet my brother once in a year and spending almost everyday with my team, especially Sunil. I love him. I respect him," he added.

Kapil said that he had an argument with Sunil. "But are we not normal people? I shouted at him first time in five years. Itna to chalta hai bhai (this much is okay)," he added.

Kapil said that they would sit and talk and sort out the matter.

"I love him as an artist as a human being..He is like my elder brother.. why so much negativity all the time? " he said.

He added that there are other serious issues in the country that need focus than his and Sunil's problems.

"We spend a lot of time together rather than (with) our families... and sometime it (fight) happens in family... its our family matter.. we will sort this out," he added.

(Source: IANS)