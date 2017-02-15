I love Suchitra Sen’s acting: Priyanka Mitra

Priyanka Mitra, who is currently playing the female lead in Zee Bangla's new show Choddobeshi (Tent Cinema), says that it’s because of her mother’s encouragement that she could become an actress.

“I have always loved creative things like acting and dance. And it’s my mother, who has always encouraged me to pursue my passion. During my childhood days, I used to watch TV and dance,” Priyanka said to media at a recent press conference of the daily.

She continued saying, “It’s because of her that I managed to reach this far. The entire credit goes to my mother. My father is also supportive of my decision of acting in serials.”

The second year college student, who is a trained Bharatnatyam and classical dancer, said that she has received immense help to get into the skin of her character, Labanya.

She said, “I bagged the role through audition. I got a lot of help from Sushanta da (Das). He made me understand the character of Labanya so well that I could easily involve with the thought process my role.”

For the uninitiated, Sushanta is the producer of Tent Cinema.

When quizzed who her icons are, she replied, “I love legendary actress Suchitra Sen’s acting. And among the current generation, I like Srabanti di (Chatterjee)’s looks.”

Best wishes for your acting endeavours, Priyanka!

