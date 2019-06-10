I love Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan chemistry: Karan Singh Grover

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most loved actors who wooed the audience by his acting chops and charming looks. He is returning to television screen after a long time with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.

The actor will enter the show as the iconic character, Mr Bajaj. He has been the part of earlier season also but played a different role. Karan told SpotboyE.com that when he was offered the role of Mr Bajaj, he immediately said yes to the project. “There was no thinking required as it is such a powerful character. If it would have gone to any other actor, I am sure they would have also taken it. I am blessed that it's me. And the best part is that this time out (in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2), I am not playing the same character. I am playing the most iconic character of TV, Mr Bajaj, who was so larger than life. And honestly, no actor can touch the graph of Ronit Roy. He played that character with so much of perfection.”

Readers know how much audience love the chemistry between Parth and Erica in the show. When he was asked how difficult would it be for him to get that chemistry going with her, he said, “I also love their chemistry. I have seen few episodes especially at the beginning of the show because it's something I did once upon a time- Kasautii. I must say that it will be tough for me. They are already at a level where people love them together, and then people love me also but separately. But I will have to reach their level, else no point.”