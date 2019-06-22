I love the fact that I have flaws and the flaws today are my strength: Meghana Kaushik

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

We got in touch with Love, Lust & Confusion and The Door fame Meghana Kaushik who has proved her acting chops with her dynamic choices of roles. Meghana spoke on length about her having low confidence, dropping out of a convenient career, taking up acting as a profession and more. Read the interview.

How has your journey been in the industry?

My journey in the industry has been a big bag of different learning experiences. When I came to Bombay, I wasn’t a very conventionally pretty looking girl, so I suffered from lack of self-confidence. I would always try and be someone else’s idea of beauty. But I think, over the years, I’m so grateful for all the experiences that I’ve been through that I really have come to a point where I just love the way I am. I love the fact that I have flaws, and the flaws today are my strength, because now I stand apart from everyone else in the business. I think I’ve become more accepting of who I am, and have also understood my strengths and weaknesses as an actor, and an individual. I’m able to work for my strengths and not let my weaknesses take over me. I also feel the journey has been very interesting. As actors, we’re offered different parts, and for us to be able to say no to a project is very tricky. It was a struggle in the beginning as I would say no to a lot of things and say yes to few things. But over a period of time I realized that it’s okay. It’s very important for one to be sure of what they do because only then you’d be able to give your 100% to that project. Today I’m in a mental space where I know what I want and I have more clarity compared to when I started out. I’m very clear of myself as an actor and what to do with my talent, and how much I can push myself. Of course, I have the determination that wasn’t there earlier to pursue the exact things that I want today. Earlier, the picture was very vague. I also think now I not only love my home but I also find a lot of different things I can attach to it and make it even more interesting. For me, acting used to be about looking good and acting well, but today I realized it’s having a bigger skill set, whether it’s learning a new accent, knowing different instruments to play or learning different dance forms. There are so many other layers to being an actor. There’s just so much you can do when you call yourself an artist. I love the scope of growth.

When did you realize that you want to become an actress?

Ever since I was a kid, I was very inclined towards theatre. I was always very comfortable being on the stage, comfortable talking to the audience. So, in the back of my head, I wanted to do it as my career but my parents weren’t very sure and that made me question my intelligence because I have always listened to my parents. Most of the times, they have been really right about everything but in this case, I studied to be a journalist and they thought it was a great job. But I wasn’t happy being a journalist covering stories because I wanted to be in a space where there was a lot of creativity, and a scope of growth. But it was only when I tried and gave journalism my best but I realized I couldn’t continue doing it, that I thought of doing something that I really wanted to do in my life. My parents were a little apprehensive because I had left a very cushioned and safe job for a career which I knew I had to start from the scratch. I did not know anyone when I came to Bombay with a very little amount of savings in my pocket. When I started out, I wasn’t even sure if I would make a good actress. So many question marks to dive into the acting profession was very risky but I think the passion with which a lot of actors like me come to Bombay is what sustained me over the years. I’m so grateful that I’ve had this courage and determination to continue and I’ve always had the support of my parents. They have given me the right guidance and never stopped me from doing anything and I think that’s the most wonderful thing that can happen to any artist.

Here’s wishing Meghana, all the best for her future projects.