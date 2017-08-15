You’d be lying if you are a girl and have never thought of living a fairy tale. TV actor Anita Hassanandani is much the same.

Anita’s portrayal of Shagun Arora in Ye Hai Mohabbatein has given her a fresh league of fans. However, that’s not the reason behind her happiness. The brown eyed Hassanandani has turned out to be a delight to our sight these days and her Instagram profile is an evidence of the same.

A sneak peek into the pretty lady’s Instagram account and you’ll find ‘Hopeless Romantic’ mentioned in her bio.

You wish to know why? Well we have an answer.

Tellychakkar got a chance to ask her about the same in a candid conversation with the lady. To this she reaffirmed, “Well, I’m a hopeless romantic!”

“I’m a girl who likes flowers, chocolates. I believe in fairy tales, in romantic drives & romantic dinners,” she quipped.

To her luck, there is someone in her life who takes care of this side of the actor. She resumed, “I feel lucky that I’ve found a Prince charming. Rohit (her husband) really takes care of me, he loves me and he supports me in my work as well. That is why I’m a hopeless romantic!”

Rohit & Anita’s love paradise looks not just romantic but endearing as well.

Tellychakkar wishes the adoring couple all love and happiness!