I’m looking forward to bagging more prominent roles: Darshan Gokani

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. Here, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

We got in touch with Darshan Gokani, who was seen in ZEE5’s Poison for his insight into the acting profession. Read on to know his responses!

How difficult is it for actors to survive in the industry?

I feel acting is an extremely tough job. One faces the maximum amount of rejections, which tend to affect one’s confidence. But I see it as a new opportunity every day which no other profession offers. Wake up, put on your best avatar, shine bright, and smile. I feel lick and persistence play a major part as well

Do you get satisfactory or meaty roles, or do you have to settle for whatever is offered?

I am really looking forward to bagging more prominent roles in TV, films, and web-series. I got really lucky with projects so far, and I hope that continue. Touch wood.

You took a break from acting for a few years. Any specific reasons?

Along with acting, I also work as a producer (TV commercials), and that kind of burnt me out. So I was looking for another vocation, where I could also pursue acting without my other work-life being affected. Food is something I love and also cook. Thus, I started a small home business of making dips, and I work as a food stylist.

Do you think all actors get their due appreciation?

Yes, but not all the time. It is a tough industry.

How do you keep yourself motivated in this brutal industry?

By not comparing myself with anyone. I believe everyone has something unique to offer.

A tip for aspiring actors?

Love yourself and others. Be yourself, don't let rejection break you. Let them make you.