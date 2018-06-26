I’m very different from the ‘Angry Young Man’ that I portray: Karan Kundra

MUMBAI: Getting into the skin of a character is not an easy task for any actor but for Karan Kundra it was not that tough. Karan is essaying role of a business tycoon in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Dil Hi Toh Hai, a modern-day family drama which deals with real-life issues of a joint family.



This was not a difficult task for him as he is a businessman in real life as well. Coming from a family of businessmen, Karan slipped into the character easily, understood the character well and gave his best as Rithwik Noon.



Finding the role relatable, Karan is happy as it didn’t take much efforts for him to portray the same. A good actor is someone who gets into the skin of every character and does justice to that role. This is the reason Karan has built a huge fan following. And now, Dil Hi Toh Hai has given him an opportunity to experiment with another unique character.

(Also Read: I consider trollers as dogs who just keep barking: Karan Kundra)



On contacting Karan, he told us, “My character in Dil Hi Toh Hai is of a wealthy, tough businessman who is the eldest son in the family. He looks after the family business. In reality, I am very much involved in my family business matters. So, playing this character is not something I had to work much upon. And, it is more of a real ‘me’ that I am playing. Although in the show, my character demands more of an angry young man look but in reality, I am a person who is full of happiness. I am a believer of ‘let an angry word be answered only with a kiss’. So, playing a serious character all the time can be a lot of fun! Everyone on the set makes fun of how I’m so different from the ‘Angry Young Man’ that I portray!”