I may participate in a reality show: Param Singh

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 07:32 PM

He was sceptical about doing a daily soap, but later on ended up starring in "Ghulaam". Now actor Param Singh says he will follow the "never say never" ideology and might also appear in a reality show.

Param, who came into limelight through his portrayal of Randhir in "Sadda Haq", is currently seen as Rangeela in "Ghulaam".

"While doing 'Sadda Haq', I used to keep saying that I will not take up daily soaps. But I found ‘Ghulaam' such an interesting concept," Param said in a statement.

"It is an amazing experience to work on this one as I am working on a new dialect, a totally different body language and look. It is regressive in some ways and many people thought that my role will be similar to that of Shah Rukh Khan's character in 'Koyla' -- but this is not true."

"Although, after taking up this daily soap, it is appropriate to 'never say never'. I keep saying no to reality shows as well, but now I think I shouldn't because who knows, tomorrow I may end up participating in one," he added.

"Ghulaam", aired on Life OK, also features Vikkas Manaktala.

