I never crib, as I understand how much work goes on behind the camera: Mohammed Adil

One such talented actor is Mohammed Adil, who is currently seen playing the parallel lead in Star Bharat’s Sufiyana Pyaar Mera.



Adil started his acting career by featuring in a DD show. He later worked behind the camera as a creative head for shows like Jodha Akbar, Chandra Nandini, and Fear Files. He has also been a screenplay writer for Ishqbaaaz and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.



In a chat with TellyChakkar, Adil spoke about his journey and aspiration as an actor. He shared, 'I am glad to work behind and front of the camera. For a long time, I was working as a creative head, but acting has always been my first preference. I had decided that if nothing happens, then I will go back to my parents. However, Sufiana Pyaar Mera came my way. There were initial hiccups, and I am glad that I overcame them all. People are loving my character. I have got the opportunity to play a pivotal role that has different layers to it.'



He continued, 'I never crib or throw tantrums, because after being behind the camera, I understand how much hard work goes into bringing a single episode on the screen. I wish to explore different genres and play an out-an-out negative role on TV.'



Keep up the good work, Adil!