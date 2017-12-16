Hot Downloads

I never thought, I will settle down and have kids so early: Ravi Bhatia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2017 02:00 PM

The handsome hunk Ravi Bhatia is busy enjoying his fatherhood days!

TellyChakkar had exclusively written about Ravi, who is married to an Indonesian girl Yulida, and is blessed with a baby boy. Ravi kept his marriage and fatherhood news secretive from media. However, the Jodha Akbar fame Ravi is now willingly sharing his baby’s picture on social media.

The excited Ravi shared, “Becoming a father is the best feeling in life. Though, I never thought that I will settle down and have baby so early. I feel more confident and responsible now. Having a baby in life makes you feel satisfied and content. I and Yulida have named him YuRav. It is our joint name, Yu from Yulinda and Rav from Ravi.”

He added, “I am enjoying changing diapers, to taking Yurav for a walk to making him sleep. He is very active since I was a boxer and my wife is black belt in karate. Even if he falls down he laughs out loud instead of crying. YuRav is naughty and sensible kid.”

Checkout these ‘awwworable’ pictures of YuRav posing with daddy Ravi!

A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on

A post shared by Ravi Bhatia (@ravi.bhatia) on





Tags > Ravi Bhatia, kids, settle down, fatherhood days, Yulida,

