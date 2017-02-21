Hot Downloads

News

I never wanted to be an actor: Kratika Sengar Dheer

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2017 11:38 AM

While many actors on TV have lived and dreamt about wanting fame, fortune and stardom – there are a few actors who are destined for it.

Actress Kratika Sengar Dheer is one such artiste who revealed in a recent interview that she never wanted to be an actor. She said, “I am from Kanpur, where no one around me was an actor, or ever wanted to be. The entertainment industry was an alien world for us.”

Talking about her unusual journey, she said, “I came to Mumbai for my internship in an advertising agency. Back then, a senior from my college who was working for Balaji Telefilms asked whether I wanted to act. I agreed and I didn’t even know when it became my passion.”

The actress has also been fortunate to not see the dark side of the industry. She says, “If you ask me, I have not really seen any negative side of this industry. I have not met those kinds of people who can change the way I see this industry and make me feel that it’s a bad or a dark place. So far, my journey has being smooth and comfortable. I really don’t have to go out there to find work. That doesn’t mean I don’t work hard. I put in a lot of effort for a show like Jhansi Ki Rani, and it worked. I think I am very lucky I have done that show!”

Well, it just goes to prove that if one is honest towards their work like Kratika, they can really go places.

