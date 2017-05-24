I re-entered Thapki for my fans: Manish Goplani

The good looking and popular actor Manish Goplani, who has won hearts as Bihaan in Colors' popular daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL), is currently seen in a new avatar on the show.

Following the major leap in the story line, the actor had quit Thapki as his character was supposed to grow old with a time leap. After bidding goodbye to the series, the actor made a re-entry with a new character Aryan.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, Manish talked about his re-entry and much more. He said, "I returned to Thapki because of the fans who were asking me to make a comeback. I had left it because of the age factor as I didn't want to play an older character. So the writers gave me another option and I came back."

Commenting on the two different roles of Bihaan and Aryan, he opined, "Aryan is quite a different role than Bihaan. Bihaan was illiterate whereas Aryan is educated and a successful business man. He also loves music, and I already had a number of performances on the show; so I am enjoying."

So, who is Manish's choice- 'Bihaan or Aryan'? "I equally love both the roles but I liked Bihaan more. I am trying to make people love Aryan the sane way as they have loved Bihaan," he said.

"I am getting a good response from audience for Aryan too. I can see that fans have changed their fan pages’ names from Bihaan to Aryan," signed off the actor.

Way to go, Manish.