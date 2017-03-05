I regret not being part of Diya Aur Baati 2: Anas Rashid

Star Plus’ one of the much loved shows Diya Aur Baati Hum (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is soon to be back with a bang with its sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Cool hunk Anas Rashid, who played the role of Sooraj, the ideal husband in Diya Aur Baati Hum regrets not being a part of the upcoming sequel of the show.

Anas is currently enjoying his sabbatical to the fullest in his home town Punjab with his loved ones. He admitted that he watched the promo of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji when we asked him about it in a candid conversation.

In a conversation with us, Anas shared his feelings on watching the promo of the show which is a sequel to his show Diya Aur Baati Hum. He said, “I only have regrets of not being a part of the show. I felt sad to see that Bhabo (Neelu Vaghela) has grown so old now and I felt like hugging her and telling her not to worry, have the Jalebis as they have been made by me. I even saw a new girl as Kanak who is making Jalebis. They are like a family to me and I always look up to them as a family. My best wishes are with them but I have regrets of not being a part of it.”

When we asked him whether he had a conversation with Bhabo regarding the promo, he said, “I haven’t spoken to her about the promo yet but I will speak to her. I had spoken to her when she went to Kerala for the promotions.”

We also asked him if he will follow the show. He quipped, “I will surely follow the show and see if they are making the Jalebis in a perfect way or not.”

So, Sooraj will keep an eye on his beloved ones. That would be quite interesting. Isn’t it?