I see my childhood in Aakriti Sharma: Gurdas Maan

12 Mar 2018 06:15 PM

Chandigarh: Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is in awe of child artiste Aakriti Sharma, who will debut with TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Aakriti performed with Gurdas, Sufi singers Nooran Sisters -- Jyoti and Sultana and children from the Langa community of Rajasthan on Saturday night at Kalagram.

Gurdas says she reminds him of his childhood, and wishes her good luck for her project.

"The soothing visuals of Pathankot and soulful voice of Aakriti took me back to my childhood. I see my childhood in her. As a kid even I had the same energy, curiosity for music, hunger for versatility and no stage fear as we just saw in Aakriti," Gurdas said.

"I hope she mesmerises the audience with her voice, like she did at the concert last evening, and her story on the show and keeps them engaged throughout the season," he added.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which will beam on Star Plus from 19 March, tells the story of a seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti) and her talent of making a song on every situation.

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.

Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lion films, the show also stars Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.

(Source: IANS)

