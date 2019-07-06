I think I am a pretty expressive and spontaneous actor: Tinaa Dattaa

Actor Tinaa Dattaa, who plays the role of Jhanvi in the show Daayan, is loving it. the actor says that it's great to be part of the supernatural genre."I play a positive role in the show. It's very different from what I did in Uttaran or even Shaani. The feedback has been good. The simple look is being appreciated by masses and classes and the story is gripping," she says.

She adds, "Fictional horror, supernatural and mystery are the genres which I believe have always attracted the audience, particularly because there lies a world full of unheard stories, and hidden tales that serve as out-and-out entertainers. While each show might address a similar supernatural character, there is a very different and imaginative narrative interwoven with drama, which is what holds the viewers together. Such shows in this genre have been receiving an overwhelming response primarily because we have often heard these stories in different tones and they have been narrated to us either by movies, novels or even stories told by our grandparents. The most interesting thing is the drama never ends and the audience is always interested in knowing what will happen next."

Her show Uttaran was clearly the turning point for Tinaa. Talking about how her career has shaped up post that, she says, "I did Khatron Ke Khiladi and Shani. Both were different and unique experiences. In Khatron Ke Khiladi I pushed my limits and strengths. It was physically and mentally taxing. Shani was a mythological show and I did it for the first time. A costume drama is very different and they make you look different."

Ask her what she feels are her strengths as an actor, and she says, "As an actor, my biggest strength is that I remember my lines by heart. I think I am a pretty expressive and spontaneous actor."