I think my personality is like that of Kangana Ranaut: Sangeeta Kapure

MUMBAI: Bollywood is one of the most influential industries in the world, and the actors and actresses are the essence of it. What these glamorous influencers say and do affect people greatly. The list of celebrities who have inspired people is endless. Just like them, actors too get inspired by others. Television actress Sangeeta Kapure says that there are people you like and get to learn new things from in the cinema industry. She also mentions that she likes Kangana Ranaut as a personality.

The glamorous television actress believes that even some of her qualities match Kangana’s. She says, 'I think my personality is like that of Kangana Ranaut, as she is a strong-minded, independent woman. She is not concerned about societal judgments about her. She makes people accept her the way she is, and this is exactly how I am: stubborn but in a good way.'

Currently, Sangeeta Kapure is playing the role of Nidhi Rajvansh in popular soap Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, where she is seen as an extremely innocent and feeble-minded lady, with a touch of comedy to her character. She has also appeared in popular TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Chhoti Bahu, Qubool Hai, and Ramayan. Sangeeta has also worked in Marathi movie Sangharsh, for which she was appreciated by the audience. Moreover, she is a classical dancer and has a huge love and respect for the arts.