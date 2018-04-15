I took cue from Pran ji's films to play the bad guy on television : Keith Sequeira

Mumbai :After playing the hopeless romantic royalty in Love Ka Hai Intezaar , model, VJ and actor Keith Sequeira now plays the ultimate bad boy in Udaan. The actor has already shot the first few episodes looking every inch dapper in tailored suits.

Keith was touted as the lover boy after his stint on the biggest reality show Bigg Boss and fetched him a mass female following. This time around the actor will be seen in a negative avatar andhe believes it to be sexier.

“Negative roles are a challenge for the actor and more when you are seen differently in the public eye, the soft spoken and composed guy. It's quite seductive honestly, to be the bad guy on screen. According to me, every negative role clashes with your sensibilities and is quite empowering, to be bad, hence the conflict when portraying the negative side. It definitely is essential for the normal push and pull of the bad in every daily soap.