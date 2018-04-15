Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I took cue from Pran ji's films to play the bad guy on television : Keith Sequeira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2018 01:00 PM

Mumbai:After playing the hopeless romantic royalty in Love Ka Hai Intezaar , model, VJ and actor Keith Sequeira now plays the ultimate bad boy in Udaan. The actor has already shot the first few episodes looking every inch dapper in tailored suits. 

Keith was touted as the lover boy after his stint on the biggest reality show Bigg Boss and fetched him a mass female following. This time around the actor will be seen in a negative avatar andhe believes it to be sexier.

“Negative roles are a challenge for the actor and more when you are seen differently in the public eye, the soft spoken and  composed guy.   It's quite seductive honestly, to be the bad guy on screen. According to me, every negative role clashes with your sensibilities and is quite empowering, to be bad, hence the conflict when portraying the negative side. It definitely is essential for the normal push and pull of the bad in every daily soap.

While the audiences are engrossed in the intense murder scene on their TV screens, what goes behind is entirely a different vibe. Keith recalls his first day on the sets where they broke into laughter during a murder scene, 'While shooting my first scene for the show, which had me kill my partner with a blade, we kept laughing through the shoot as it was a strange shot to portray.  I did in fact watch the characterization of various villains in films to get into the skin of my character.”

Talking about favorite villains, Keith who's also an avid reader & binge watches variety of shows on Netflix talks about his favorite from Hollywood, My favorite villains are Javier Bardem from No country for old men, all the Bond film bad guys, Al Pacino's role of the devil in Devil's advocate, and back home all the films in which Pran saab has played the villain, as he made a really good one! 

 
Tags > Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Keith Sequeira, Bigg Boss,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days