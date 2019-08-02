I took up the project as I’m playing a double role: Arav Chowdhary on bagging Wanna Have a Good Time Season 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Ullu App is coming up with the next season of Wanna Have a Good Time. Aarav Chowdhary and Bigg Boss 12 fame Roshmi Banik have been roped in to play leads

(Read here: Arav Chowdhary and Roshmi Banik in ULLU app’s next)

Now, the latest development is that Arav will be seen playing a double role in the series.

In the first season of Wanna Have a Good Time, Flora Saini and Manish Raisinghan played the lead role of a couple. The second season will revolve around Roshan and Rohan. They take advantage of being lookalikes to cheats girls.

When we contacted Arav, who is remembered for his stint in shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap Mahabharat, and Aarambh, he said, 'For the first time in my career, I am playing a double role, and that's the prime reason I decided to do this series. I won't be able to reveal much. All I can say is that both the characters are poles apart. They just look alike, but their approach towards life, how they work, and how they deal with relationships are extremely different.'

He further added, 'It's a story about one night, and honestly, it was challenging to prepare for and play two diverse characters in a short span of time.'

Good luck, Arav.