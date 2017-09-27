Actress Kajal Pisal, who has replaced actress Kishwer Merchantt on the show "Savitri Devi College & Hospital", says she will take her character as a "fresh one".

Kajal has been roped in to play Neeta Malhotra in the show, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

"I take my character in the show as a fresh one and have nothing to do with any controversy (replacement controversy). I hope to do justice with my role. Playing a doctor will be fun. I am always keen to spread positivity," Kajal said in a statement.

The "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" actress is happy to work with the production house again.

"I'm glad that I got the chance to work with Rashmi ma'am again. She and all the production people are wonderful to work with. It's like home after '...Saathiya'," she said.

A few days ago, Kishwer slammed the production house in a note that she posted on Instagram. She called it "the worst production house".

"For months, I kept waiting for my track to start. Finally, when I said I want to quit, you guys started the track. Meanwhile, I fractured my foot, but the next day was on your set shooting," she said in the note.

"You guys started calling other actors for replacement and what did Shaggir tell them ki 'unka pair toot gaya hai toh woh shoot nahi kar paa rahi hai, isliye hum unhe replace kar rahe hain' (she has injured her foot so she is not able to shoot and that is why we are replacing her). Why didn't your guy have the b***s to tell the actors who were unfortunately my friends that we have p**sed her off so much that she wants to quit?"

