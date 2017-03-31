I want to be a scientist when I grow up: Vansh Maheshwari

&TV is all set to entertain its loyal viewers with its newest offering Kuldeepak (Shobhna Desai Productions).

The story of the show will revolve around a little kid Chirag, who is possessed by some evil powers since his birth and how his mother guides him towards the right path in life.

The role of Chirag will be played by cute and talented kid Vansh Maheshwari.

Let us introduce you to this little wonder.

Vansh was first introduced on the tube as one of the youngest contestants on Zee TV’s popular kid’s reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz. His talent took him higher and he made his place among the top 6 contestants on the show.

In addition to this, he was also awarded with the title of People’s choice winner.

In a short and sweet conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Vansh revealed more about himself and his life on the sets. Read on to know more about him

Talking about himself, he said, “I hail from Pune and I study in Std. 1. I am living with my Mom in Mumbai till the time I will be shooting and my dad stays in Pune. I miss playing the brain game with him and I will surely play with him once I get back to Pune. I love to play games. Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are my favorite actors.”

When we asked Vansh about his studies, he said, “My holidays are on these days. I love to study and I carry my activity books on the sets. I want to be a scientist when I grow up.”

Carrying forward the conversation with us, Vansh also shared about his shooting experience with his co-stars on the show and his best friends on the sets. He said, “I totally enjoy shooting with everyone here. Being the youngest member on sets, I get pampered by everyone here and get lots of chocolate treats as well. My Dai Maa (Sanyogita Bhave), my mom (Keerti Nagpure) and my dad (Shardul Pandit) are my best friends on sets. They all love me a lot.”

Good luck Vansh.