I want to continue acting and direction simultaneously: Pratyush Banerjee

Pratyush Banerjee, who has acted in Bengali serials like Ma Durga and Mahanayak, is exploring the field of film direction.

He has made two motivational short films namely ‘Chaka’ and ‘Jibon Bati’ and released his third film titled ‘Bikolpo’ recently.

Talking about the film, he said, “It can be said that the film is all about trying to find a new or an alternative way to keep the art alive. Here I am trying to emphasize mainly on actors and acting. No matter how big the industry is, it is not possible for the industry or anyone to take the responsibility of every artist. But it’s also a fact that the number of artists is increasing.”

“So, I personally feel there can be some alternative ways to widen the set up of the industry which will ensure work and economic support to everyone. Actually, through this film, I have just tried to highlight a problem and it’s all of our responsibility to find out a solution of the problem,” he added.

When asked whether he would like to continue directing films or return to TV, he said, “I do not different between the two. I feel direction of films is also a part of my stream. Today, if I have the time and if I am able to direct a film, why wouldn’t I go ahead? Just the way, I have continued music along with serials I want to continue direction simultaneously with acting.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, he said, “I have thought about a few interesting storylines for Youtube. Let’s see…”

Good luck, Pratyush!

Produced by Real to Reel, the film Bikolpo has released on YouTube.