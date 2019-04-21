I want to enact research based roles: Sujay Joshi

While we have a lot of talented faces entering the television industry to make it big in their career every second day, one man who is going some great work is Sujay Joshi.

If anyone of you has watched the recent web series, Lakhon Mein Ek on Amazon Prime, you would know that the character of Raja Babu that you are so much in love with as a baddie is none other than Sujay.

Having worked in Damaged, another web series on the Hungama Play app, we asked Sujay about his aspirations to which he said, “I have also done a lot of commercials and theatre. I hope to grow as an artist. I am complimented as a decent actor but I now want people to consider me as an actor. “

When asked about his preference of acting on the small screen, Sujay averred, “I want to be in a space where I get to act more and experiment with roles which are research based. Films and webseries offer this kind of scope but television does not. So I would want to switch between films and web series if given an opportunity.”