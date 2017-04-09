I want to grow as a dancer through Nach Baliye: Mohit Sehgal

Tinsel town’s one of the most adorable couples Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, are currently shaking their legs on the stage of Star Plus’ popular celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

The two met during the days of Miley Jab Hum Tum wherein they played Samrat and Gunjan.

The reel turned real life couple is getting good support and response from their loved ones, from the industry as well as their fans.

Mohit being a non dancer is leaving no stone unturned in matching steps with his dance partner Sanaya. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Mohit talked about how he is taking the competition in true spirit and hopes to cover a long journey.

Along with the admirers, Mohit is elated to be back with Sanaya on-screen yet again. Shared the actor, “I haven’t done it before so I am quite excited about my journey with Nach Baliye. Though I am enjoying it but at the same time being a non-dancer, I am facing difficulties too but I am trying to give my best. Our friends and family are excited because they have not seen me in this zone ever so they are pushing me to do better. Fans are liking it too because they are excited to see us together on-screen after Miley Jab Hum Tum and we are also very happy to come back together as a couple. Everyone is excited right now but we are just focusing on our work and dancing so that we can go far in the competition.”

So, do you guys rehearse at home as well? He replied, “If we feel that our steps are not clean enough, then we try doing the particular steps at home also. If something is not looking good then we also discuss and change it to something suitable.”

When we further asked him about his toughest competitor on the show and how does he rate himself as a dancer, he said, “I don’t believe in comparing. I am just trying to give my best and push myself according to my capability. I think people should rate, than me rating myself. I take competition in a very positive way, where everyone has their own different journey. I am a non dancer and for me it’s a journey where I will grow as a dancer.”

When we quizzed Mohit further, he also revealed to us his reasons to participate in Nach Baliye and shared if he is expecting anything from his journey on the show. He said, “I don’t expect a lot in life. I just believe in working towards my goals and achievements. I just want to enjoy my work else there is no point in doing that. I don’t want to expect much but I just hope that we can go far in the competition.”

“Nach Baliye has been offered to us many times, but I was scared to participate. This time, I thought that I should let go of my inhibitions. I want to overcome that fear in me and tell myself that everything is possible and I will be able to do it. I am saying this to myself as well and I will be able to dance,” he added.

Last but not the least, we asked Mohit about his performance this week. He said, “It was less than my expectations but I will do better next week. I really hope our fans give us numerous votes to keep us in the running."

Good luck, Mohit.