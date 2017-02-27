I want to outdo myself in every aspect with every show that I take up: Sonali Nikam

Sonali Nikam, currently seen in Nivedita Basu's Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (&TV) was last seen as Jassi, in the acclaimed Zindagi show Aadhe Adhoore, is always known to be a bold and courageous actress, upholding the ideals of feminism.

Her character in the Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi is also on the same path. The actress got candid and said "I believe in realism. The moment you, as an actor, can relate to the character that you're playing, everything else becomes easy!"

The actress is usually very selective about the shows that she does, and says that she has been lucky till date to have gotten different kind of roles. "No two characters I've played have been the same. I don't really consider anyone else to be my competition. My biggest competitor is me. I want to outdo myself in every aspect with every show that I take up."

On working with The House of Originals and Nivedita Basu, Sonali gleams with joy and says, "I've heard incredible things about Nivedita. She's the kind of person who knows what she wants, and knows how to get it done. She too believes in the idea of strong and independent women, and endorses empowerment."

Now that Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi is on air, we're in awe of her acting!