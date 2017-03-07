I want to play a baddie: Rajdeep Gupta

Actor Rajdeep Gupta, who was last seen playing the male lead in Star Jalsha’s Jhaanj Lobongo Phool, says that he wants to explore his acting talent by playing negative and comedy roles.

“I am looking for a bit of a different character. I have played good boy, good son and good hubby. I want to explore and experiment a bit and improve my performance. I haven’t played a baddie yet. I would love to play negative roles. That can be a psycho may be. And I love comedy too," he said to Tellychakkar.com when quizzed what kind of a character he would like to play next.

When asked as an actor what he feels about his past work experiences, he shared candidly, “When I watch my previous works, I feel I could have done a lot better.”

Rajdeep feels that he has done only two challenging roles so far.

He quipped, “I have done only two challenging roles till date. Ogo Bodhu Sundari (serial) was my debut so, that was the start and after that I got the opportunity to do comedy in Damadol (film) where my character was very much different from Ishaan (of Ogo Bodhu Sundari).”

“And after that playing a school guy with Ritu di (Rituparna Sengupta) in Mukti (film) was tough especially after crossing that age years after my college,” added the actor.

Now with this thought of playing a different role, do you find yourself acting in front of the mirror enacting different scenes? Prompt came the reply, “I don’t enact in front of the mirror. I used to as a kid unaware of the fact that someday I will be facing the camera. But yes, while brushing my teeth, face or trimming my beard, I do try weird expressions (winks).”

“Well, actors and mirrors are always best friends,” he signed off.

Keep up the spirit, Rajdeep!

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.