The good looking and talented Jay Bhanushali is set to host &TV’s upcoming kids’ singing reality show The Voice Kids 2.

Zee TV’s popular dance reality show Dance India Dance too is set to go on-air soon and this time the show won’t be hosted by Jay Bhanushali as he has taken up The Voice Kids over Dance India Dance.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, Jay mentioned that he will miss hosting Dance India Dance this year but it’s fun for him to be hosting The Voice Kids 2.

Excerpts from the conversation –

Jay told us, “DID will be airing at the same time slot of The Voice Kids and according to the laws of television, I can only do one reality show so this year I have chosen The Voice Kids because I like hosting kids reality shows. I will definitely miss all the judges and my favorite Mithun da in the show but I have to begin with new chapters in my life. I wanted to start a new journey and I have started it with The Voice Kids.”

“I wish the whole team of Dance India Dance all the best and definitely going to miss them all,” Signs off Jay.

All the best Jay.



