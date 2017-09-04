Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee of "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" says that she was approached to be a part of the controversial show "Bigg Boss", but she won't be able to do it right now.

"I want to work with superstar Salman Khan (the host of 'Bigg Boss'). But I can't do 'Bigg Boss' right now. I was approached for the show. I respect the channel and the production house for considering me. But I always wanted to do a dance-based reality show or, may be, try a show like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'," Devoleena said in a statement.

She is currently on a vacation.

"I am in Udaipur and enjoying time with my mother. It's her birth month. I'm only concerned about giving her all the happiness," said the actress.

(Source: IANS)