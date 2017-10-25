Actor Rajib Basu, who was last seen portraying the male role in Zee Bangla's Premer Phande, is back with two projects.

The actor has been roped in to play the hero in Love Letter, an upcoming film by Zee Bangla Cinema Originals.

Talking about the film and his character in it, Rajib shared with TellyChakkar.com, “The film is about two love stories. The story deals with two different love stories of two different time zones.

I play the character of Babin. He's the perfect example of the guy next door. He's simple but intellectual. He is Paraar mishti chele aar ki....”

Love Letter, which is produced by Raj Chakraborty Productions and directed by Bidula Bhattacharya, will air on 12th November at 6 pm.

The other project which Rajib is part of is Zee Bangla’s Indrani Halder starrer newly launched serial Simarekha, wherein he is playing the character of Pratik.

The actor was away from the TV screen for quite a long time and now he is back with a bang. He has a film and a serial in his kitty. What would he say about these developments?

Quipped Rajib, “it was a long wait for a reason. I was waiting for a comeback with better acting skills. I took some workshops for it. And I wanted to come back with a movie.”

Great going, man!

