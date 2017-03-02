I was eagerly waiting for this day: Navina Bole on her marriage plans

Wedding bells are about to ring for beautiful Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole.

As readers would know, the actress is set to tie the knot with the love of her life, Karan Jeet.

Coincidentally, apart from her real life wedding, the actress also enjoyed playing bride in her show Ishqbaaaz.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, Navina shared, “I was eagerly waiting for this day to arrive. The sangeet will take place on 3 March while the wedding and reception on 4 March in Mumbai. As my Ishqbaaaz cast is busy shooting, they will attend my reception function. The wedding preparations have been done in advance as I knew I wouldn’t have time later.”

“Coincidentally, a marriage sequence is happening in our show so I have already got my mock rehearsals,” she added with a smile.

When asked about her wedding attire, she replied, “I am wearing a red lehenga for pheras and a golden lace saree for reception.”

Talking about her honeymoon plans, she said, “As we don’t have many leaves so for now we are going to Thailand. Later, this year, we will visit my dream place, Santorini.”

We wish Navina lots of happiness in life!