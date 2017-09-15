Actor Sehban Azim, who joined the cast of Udann, a few months ago, says that he has been getting an amazing feedback on playing Ajay Khurrana and is thrilled to be part of the show. However, the actor adds that initially, he was hesitant in joining the cast. “I was hesitant in joining a show which was already on air since some time now. However, my doubts regarding joining an already running show, were shunned by the creative head Tanu Tewari, who convinced me to play the role of daring, righteous cop Ajay Khurrana. Ajay makes an entry as a beacon of hope in the fictional village Azadgunj. He is an incorruptible cop, very stylish and with a poker faced sense of humour. Ajay has no weaknesses, no family, lives out of a duffel bag, as he has been transferred innumerable times in the last two years because of his strict demeanour and no nonsense attitude. I have a got fabulous feedback from the makers and the viewers as well. The character is nicely sketched and is easy to play,” says Ajay, who has been seen in shows such as Dill mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance and Humsafars.

Sehban has been part of the industry since a while now, he feels that much has not progressed over the years. “I think it has been the same since the last eight years. The production has issues with budgets, which is why the quality suffers, creativity suffers and actors get less money. Producers are gradually shifting shooting locations outside Mumbai to balance out the cost of production. There are no bound scripts today because we have a TRP based system and the sponsors keep fluctuating, which results in slashing down budgets. But of course some production houses are still managing to provide good products and deliver TRPs,” he says.

However, the industry has given him some memorable friendships which he will cherish forever. “I consider myself lucky to have some really good friends and am still in touch with almost all of them. I usually say this when I'm asked about having so many friends. Zindagi mein aur kuch kamaya ho ya na kamaya ho, lekin dosti kamayi Hai. Well, from the industry, I am close to Maniesh Paul, Rohit Nag, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Pooja sharma, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Faisal Malik, Aniruddha Rajderkar, Pratik Chavan and Ovais Khan. They have always supported me. Karan and I share a long journey together, ever since we have met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. We have been friends to an extent that we sometimes end up behaving like father, mother and a girlfriend to each other. We have both grown up together in these past eight years,” he says.

Talking about friends, his closeness to Jennifer has often sparked off relationship rumours for the actors. The two were seen in the show Dill Mill Gaye, and have often denied being more than friends. “These rumours keep coming back. In fact, we did post a video on our Instagram accounts to clear the air once and for all,” he says.