There has been lot of buzz in the media circuits about the revamped Life OK channel that is planning to bring the mythological drama, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (Triangle Film Company) back on the small screen.

Tellychakkar broke the news that the show might come back with Mohit Raina in the titular character of Lord Shiv.

Later, there were reports in the media about Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi being approached to play the role of Parvati. However, in a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the pretty lady refuted the rumours and shared, “I was never even approached for the show. God knows how the news started doing the rounds."

For more updates on the show, please keep a tab on this space.