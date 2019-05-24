I was never approached to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ronit Roy

MUMBAI: The second season of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been the talk of the town since its launch. The lead pair of the show Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan made heads turn with their crackling chemistry, whereas Hina Khan as Komolika was a brave and risky choice that did wonders to the project.

Now, after Komolika’s temporary exit from the show, the speculations of who will play Mr. Bajaj have surfaced, with many names doing the rounds about who would bag the role, including actors like Karan Wahi, Siddharth Shukla, Milind Soman, and Arjun Rampal.

Ending all speculations, Karan Singh Grover has been finalized to play the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj.

However, a news portal reported about Ekta Kapoor wanting Ronit Roy to play the character.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Ronit revealed, 'I was never approached to play that character. I am always a call away for Ekta.'

Ronit further added, 'I believe Karan Singh Grover is an apt choice for the character. He is a very intense actor, and I would like to wish him and the team all the best.'

Ask him if he manages to watch the show, and he said, 'I tried to catch a few glimpses before Komolika’s entry but couldn’t watch the later episodes.'