I was rejected thrice after the mock shoot of television shows: Apoorv Vij

In TellyChakkar's Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Apoorv Vij, who did a phenomenal job in Watcho’s Mission Breaking News, has finally got lucky with the project. An elated Apoorv said, 'Ever since Mission Breaking News’ trailer got released, I’ve been getting calls from producers and directors for work. It is overwhelming.'



Not a lot of people know that Apoorv has been trying his luck in the entertainment industry since a long time. The actor has been into theatre since the past 7 years and done several commercial ads before getting his first big break with Mission Breaking News.



Talking more about the content he would prefer, Apoorv said, 'Since I have done theatre for many years, I would prefer working for a content-driven project. For me content is the king.'



Apoorv is enjoying the attention and basking in the success. He said, 'My Instagram followers have increased, and I have received a very decent response from the audiences. My parents are quite happy. I was quite apprehensive about a particular scene in the web-series where I was supposed to smoke, given the fact that I don’t smoke or drink, I was in a fix about the scene, although it went pretty well and the crew applauded for my performance, but I was sceptical as to how my parents would react to that particular scene. But luckily, I got a call from my mother and they loved my performance in that portion.'



We asked him if he would like to venture into television, to which the handsome lad replied, 'I was rejected thrice after the mock shoot of television shows and I was replaced right before the promo shoot but would still love to explore the television space. I am in for all mediums, be it web, television, or movies”.



Talking about rejection, Apoorv said, 'It's all part and parcel of an actor’s life. Now that I have faced so much of rejection, I’ve come a long way and have become strong.'



Here’s wishing Apoorv best of luck for his future endeavours.