Actress Parineeta Borthakur didn't want to play a mother again on a show, but agreed to do "Meri Durga" after seeing the strength of her character.

The actress, best known for playing a mother on the show "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur", will now turn negative on the small screen.

"I am playing an aristocratic character. She has been brought up like a queen. The character's name is tentatively called Gayatri Devi. I am playing this character because it is very strong and the main negative role on the show," Parineeta said in a statement.

"Initially, I didn't want to do it. I spoke to them three to four times because I was reluctant to play a mother to grown-up actors, but the role is interesting; so I went ahead," she added.

Her character is the mother of Sanjay Prince, portrayed by Paras Kalnawat, on "Meri Durga".