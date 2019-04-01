I was totally floored with Rajan Shahi's talent and sensitivity : Rituraj K. Singh

Rajan Shahi’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently saw an amazing entry - actor Rituraj K Singh as Puru Mama. Interestingly, maker Rajan Shahi and Rituraj go back a long time. Speaking about Rituraj, Rajan says, “I am extremely happy that Rituraj is doing an interesting role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain. Our friendship exists for more than 18 years and I had directed Rituraj in a pilot where he had played a very challenging role. I have always admired Rituraj throughout his long career. The manner in which he has been able to sustain and do interesting roles and survive is really commendable. At the same time, he is a great professional and human being.”

He adds,” Everybody on the set says that ever since he has come there is a very positive vibe. He has a great sense of humour and that helps in the midst of all the pressures of a daily soap.”

On the other hand, Rituraj says, “We have been knowing each other for many years years now. But we have never worked together as an actor and producer. I have worked under his direction though. And I was totally floored with Rajan Shahi's talent and sensitivity. The way he understands the craft is amazing. He has a great sense of script and casting. I am really happy that I am finally working with him in a show which he has produced.”