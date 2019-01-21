I was very happy to sign Udaan just two days before my birthday: Jas Karan Gandhi

MUMBAI: After around six long years, Miley Jab Hum Tum fame UD aka Jas Karan Gandhi has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ popular show Udaan. After trying his hands in comedy, Jas Karan is going to play a negative role in the show.

We got in touch with the muscular actor to know more about his stint in the show. He said, ‘I believe comedy and negative are two shades that don't have any limitations and boundaries. A negative role is power, and each and every one of us loves power. It's like an addiction that gives a high, even though it is at a superficial level. It has to happen organically, and one should know how to detach and disconnect from it. Observing some very fine actors portraying negative roles has also helped me. I've already played a comic role, so I was very keen on playing a negative.’

We asked him if it is a disadvantage to enter an ongoing popular show, and he answered, ‘Definitely not. Udaan is a long-running successful show, and I believe it is an advantage and honour as an actor to be a part of such a show. The plus point of a running show is that each and every aspect is set and there is no chaos. Even the audience is set who are loyal viewers of the show. It is like getting an opportunity to be a part of a brand that is already doing well. I’m glad to get this opportunity to add my colour to this show.’

Before signing off, he added, ‘I feel elated to be a part of a channel which is no. 1. I was very happy as I signed the show just two days before my birthday and was shooting on my birthday. It was a beautiful feeling.’

All the best for the show, Jas Karan.