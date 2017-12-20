Hot Downloads

I was a WATCHMAN at a Mumbai store before acting in serials: Gurmeet

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2017

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who became a household name after starring in the 2000s show Ramayan, feels that his story of working as a watchman will inspire others.

On Sunday, he shared with his over 200,000 followers on Facebook that before joining showbiz, he worked as a watchman in a store in Colaba here.

"I think that revealing the fact that I worked as a watchman will not demean me but will inspire others who come to Mumbai with a dream of making it big in their respective fields and not just in acting," Gurmeet said in a statement.

"No work is small. We should never get demotivated if we do not get instant success," he added.

He feels struggling is important. 

"Success and failure are two sides of the same coin. They come intermittently, so if you see your struggle, failure first then you will be able to handle your success gracefully," he said.

He will next be seen on the big screen in Paltan.





Tags > Gurmeet Choudhary, Ramayan, 200, 000 followers, facebook, Paltan,

