News

I wasn't prepared for fatherhood - Ajay Sharma

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2017 03:44 PM

Actor, Ajay Sharma is excited to embrace fatherhood soon. But when he first heard the news of his wife being pregnant, he was taken aback!

"The feeling of becoming a father is surprisingly overwhelming. Initially, I wasn't prepared at all when I heard the news. I kind of got on the back foot thinking weather it was the right step to have a child. But gradually looking at my wife's baby bump and the emotional feeling towards the process got me to hook on it," Ajay said in a statement.

He also shared his excitement to welcome his baby.

"I'm happy Malini is fond of kids. we have done lots of shopping for our new born, be it a daughter or a son; we are ready for both. We have made a good stock of cars and dolls including other toys. I feel blessed. I'm having a good start as a father," he added.

