The talented actress, who is currently judging the second season of Colors Bangla's Bindass Dance along with Raj Chakraborty (director/producer) and Baba Yadav (choreographer), recently expressed her innate desire in front of the media gathering for the press meet for the show. Enthused she, “there should be a film on dance. I was telling Raj da about it as well. He made Chaamp, a film on boxing, why not think about a film on dance?”

So, what was Raj’s reply? Quipped the actress, “he said yes we can do a film on dance.”

The Awara, Paapi and Kelor Kirti fame actress further added, “if we make a film on dance then we will have to make it by understanding the mindset of Bengali audience. The content has to be really good.”

When quizzed if there is any dance personality whose character she would like to portray, she said, “I do not have any dream role as such. I love dance and I am passionate about it. In middle class Bengali families, almost every kid is encouraged to take music, dance or art lessons and I was no exception. In my family, music is dominating. I learnt music from Ustad Raza Ali Khan. But gradually, I became more interested in dance. I have learnt Kathak, contemporary dance, western classical. I won’t say that I know the grammars of all the dance forms but I know little bit of Salsa, Jive and Latin American dane. So, if a film is being made on dance, I would be more than happy to be a part of it.”

