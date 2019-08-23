I will do my best to adapt Sonu’s character, says Palak Sidhwani

MUMBAI: Neela Tele Films’ iconic daily comedy show – Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has introduced Palak Sidhwani to play the character of Madhavi and Bhide’s daughter – Sonu. A relatively new face to the small screen, Palak Sidhwani has been chosen after carefully identifying her as the most befitting to play the role of Sonu. One of the most integral and loved characters in TMKOC, Sonu has been away for pursuing further studies and is returning to Gokuldham Society to surprise her parents. Recently aired episodes of the show have shown glimpses of Sonu talking to Goli over the phone asking for Tapu Sena’s help to surprise her parents with her unannounced return. The news of Sonu’s return is a cherry topping for the show which recently completed 2800 happysodes on 20th August 2019.



“I am so delighted to be a part of world’s most loved TV serial. I am thankful to Neela Tele Films, especially Asit sir for believing in me and choosing me for playing the part of Sonu. It is such a great feeling to be a part of a show that I have watched growing up and has made me laugh through the years. To know that I too am going to contribute in making people laugh is just too overwhelming a feeling to put in words. I will do my best to adapt Sonu’s character and gel seamlessly with Tapu Sena along with the rest of Gokuldham Society,” says Palak Sidhwani.



TMKOC entered its 12th year last month on 28th July and the show continues to make its audiences laugh even today as it did a decade ago. The show is aired on SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India and is the longest running family comedy show in the world.



“We welcome Palak into the TMKOC family and of course, back to Gokuldham. We have complete faith in her to entertain the audiences and we feel that Palak’s presence will bring back the camaraderie and charm that Sonu’s character brings to Tapu Sena and to Gokuldham,” concludes Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of TMKOC and Founder & Managing Director, Neela Tele Films Private Limited.



