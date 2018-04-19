Home > Tv > Tv News
I will miss the team of Kajalata: Debchandrima Singha Roy

19 Apr 2018 05:00 PM

KOLKATA: Debchandrima Singha Roy says that the soap Kajalata was like a ‘womb of a mother’ for her and she will miss her team a lot.

Well, Colors Bangla's family drama Kajalata, which was launched on 26 June, 2017, is set to bid adieu to its viewers.  

The shooting of the last episode has been completed yesterday (18 April). The show is presently going on and the last episode will be aired on 29 April.  Kajalata is Debchandrima’s debut TV show; she was essaying the pivotal role of Lata here.  

Speaking to TellyChakkar, the actress expressed, “Yesterday was our last shooting day. The show was like a womb of a mother for me. RCP (Raj Chakraborty Productions) had taken great care of us. I am feeling very bad that the show has ended.”

“But then something has to end for something new to begin and that’s why I am trying to be strong and move ahead in life,” added Debchandrima.

Asked who will she miss the most from the team, she shared, “I will miss every member of the team of Kajalata… director (Amit Sengupta), assistant directors (Soumya Dey, Dipanjan Mukherjee), executive producer (Rittik Chatterjee), each and everyone technician…the team had become like a family.”

Talking about the last episode, she said, “All I can say is that it is going to be a happy ending.”

Good luck for your future endevours, Debchandrima!

Kajalata will be replaced by new show Satyamev Jayati.

(Also Read: Colors Bangla launches comedy-crime thriller, Satyamev Jayati)

